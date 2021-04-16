Police looking for 29-year-old man missing out of Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers are asking for the public’s help locating a 30-year-old man reported missing out of Salt Lake City.

According to SLDPD, Abdul Samadi was last seen on March 22, 2021 at the DCFS office in Salt Lake City.

Police say Samadi is recently homeless, and his phone is turned off.

Samadi is described to be a 29-year-old 5 foot 6 inch tall man weighing about 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows anything about Samadi’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 801-799-3000 and reference case 21-59823.