Police looking for 16-year-old runaway

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a 16-year-old girl who reportedly run away from home.

Makahlan “Mickey” Murray is 5’3″ tall weighs 140 lbs and has blue hair with hazel eyes, according to police.

Makahlan is known to use the TRAX and police say she frequents Liberty Park in Salt Lake and Sunset Coffe in Sandy.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Sandy Police at (801) 799-3000 with any information.