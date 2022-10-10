SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Michael Sheftell was in a car accident during his vacation at the Canyonlands National Park.

He survived the rollover crash. But it is what happened next that has kept his sister up at nights. Sheftell vanished and hasn’t been heard from since June of 2016.

“Not a day goes by that we don’t think about him,” said Holly Sheftell, the younger sister of Michael.

Sheftell loved the Canyonlands, according to his sister. It was one of his favorite stops out west.

“He left around Memorial Day and headed west,” she said. “He had been cross country numerous times since he graduated from high school.”

Michael Sheftell lived in the Washington D.C. area. His sister said he did not notify anyone about his upcoming plans to visit the park.

On June 11, 2016, while at Canyonlands, Sheftell rolled his vehicle. He was near the Anticline Overlook in San Juan County.

According to a police report, a Texas family saw him walking, passed him by and then then came across the wrecked vehicle.

They returned and offered him a “ride to the hospital,” the report said. But he turned it down and said, “he was fine.” Sheftell did take the family’s next offer which was to take him to his campsite near the Canyonlands overlook.

They dropped him off, headed back into town and called police to let them know about the accident and where they left him.

It was in the middle of summer and temperatures in the park were well over 100 degrees.

Holly Sheftell said authorities in San Juan did go out to the accident site, found the vehicle and learned it belonged to Michael. The family was then notified.

She said it was becoming nightfall the day they found the vehicle. They searched briefly and found his footprints but there was no sign of him.

“That night it poured rain and that was the end of being able to find the footprints,” Holly Sheftell said.

She went on, adding that search and rescue units were dispatched to the area and began looking for him by air. However, they never came across his campsite.

Later, cadaver dogs were brought in, but Sheftell said the animals were not able to pick up his scent.

Sheftell and other family members travelled on two occasions from their Washington D.C. home to join the search for their brother, but left without finding him on both occasions.

“It’s a very limited area where he could have disappeared,” she said. “And the sheriff was certain there was no way that Michael left that vicinity.”

The odds were against Michael Sheftell. He was battling the blistering heat and as far as his sister knew, he only had a bottle of water given to him by the Texas family who gave him a ride. Then, there were his injuries from the roll over. Even his family knew the chances of survival were slim.

Holly recalled two cadaver dogs did pick up his scent near a cliff.

“I can only assume that Michael could have been disoriented because of the heat which is very likely and fell.”

She said it was too steep and the terrain was rugged. To this day, Holly says nobody has been able to go down below.

“I can accept that he’s dead,” Holly Sheftell said. “But you still don’t have the closure. It ain’t over ‘til it’s over.”