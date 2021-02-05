Man reported missing out of Emery County possibly endangered, police say

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in locating a man reported missing out of Emery County.

According to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Allred, 34, of Ferron, was last heard from on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 3. His cell phone pinged near Scofield Reservoir on Wednesday evening, a post on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said.

His family told officials that they believe he is most likely in Carbon or Emery Counties, but may be elsewhere.

Allred driver a blue 2002 Dodge truck with a bent push bar and a silver toolbox in the back.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.