Hurricane police looking for runaway teen

HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Hurricane are asking the public to keep an eye out for a teen reported as a runaway.

They say Jax Reed Nasman, 15, may be in the St. George area. He was last seen on May 12th wearing a black hoodie with “Nipsey Hussle” written on the front in white. Police say he was wearing a pair of ripped blue jeans that faded to white and white Nike shoes.

He sometimes wears a chain as a necklace, according to the missing persons report.

If you have any information call the Hurricane Police Dept. office at 435-635-9663 during business hours from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and dispatch after 5 p.m. and on weekends at 435-627-4999. Reference incident 20H002830.

