Have you seen him? Police need help finding missing 64-year-old Sandy man

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking for the publics’ help in finding a missing 64-year-old man.
Kim Vance Jemison was last seen leaving his home in Sandy near 8700 South and 700 East at 9:30 a.m., according to Police.
Jemison reportedly likes to frequent the 7-eleven at 9000 South and 700 East. Jemison was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a grey, and blue shirt, and may have a blue heeler and dachshund with him.
Police say Jemison is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 lbs and has early on set dimentia.
A silver alert was later activated after a tweet from the Sandy Police Department to help find Jemison.
Anyone with information about Jemison’s whereabouts is asked to call them at (801) 799-3000.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
