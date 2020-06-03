Have you seen him? Police need help finding missing 64-year-old Sandy man

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking for the publics’ help in finding a missing 64-year-old man.

Kim Vance Jemison was last seen leaving his home in Sandy near 8700 South and 700 East at 9:30 a.m., according to Police.

Jemison reportedly likes to frequent the 7-eleven at 9000 South and 700 East. Jemison was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a grey, and blue shirt, and may have a blue heeler and dachshund with him.

Police say Jemison is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 190 lbs and has early on set dimentia.

A silver alert was later activated after a tweet from the Sandy Police Department to help find Jemison.

***MISSING PERSON*** Kim Vance Jemison (64) was last seen leaving his home in Sandy near 8700 S 700 E at 9:30 am. Kim likes to frequent the 7-11 at 9000 S 700 E. LSW blue jean shorts, grey/blue shirt, and may have a dog. Please call (801) 799-3000 with any information. pic.twitter.com/UQrnWREysp — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) June 3, 2020

Anyone with information about Jemison’s whereabouts is asked to call them at (801) 799-3000.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

