Have you seen him? Ogden police searching for missing 11-year-old

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 11-year-old.

According to the Ogden Police Department, Dvalehn Daughery, 11 was last seen around 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police say he did not show up at his school, James Madison Elementary on Tuesday.

He is described as 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, short blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black/grey thermal shirt, blue jeans, a black winter coat, and green sneakers.

Police say Dvalehn is known to frequent the area of 2700 Grant Ave. and “has a history of running away for short periods of time.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact Ogden Police Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or Ogden Police Detectives during business hours at 801-629-8228.