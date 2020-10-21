Have you seen her? Police need help finding missing teenage girl

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police need help finding a missing 14-year-old female.

Mia Richards was last seen on Monday, October 20 around 2:30 p.m. Mia reportedly told family members she was going to meet up with friends but never met up with those friends.

Her friends and family have not made contact with her since her disappearance, according to police.

Her family and friends are especially concerned because Mia has several medical conditions that require medication to manage, according to police. Mia is said to have left without any extra clothes or belongings.

Police added that Mia recorded several suicidal throughts in her journal days before her disappearance.

Mia is described as a 5’2″ tall white female weighing about 135 lbs with hazel eyes and hair that is worn in a messy bun. Her hair is colored a faded pink, blue and black.

When Mia left, she was wearing a short sleeve camouflage shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Tooele police at 435-882-8900 or call Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600 using option 1 and reference case 11623.