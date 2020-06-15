Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in finding missing JayDee Branson.

JayDee’s family contacted the sheriff’s with concerns about JayDee’s well being, officials say.

The 42-year-old was last seen wearing western-style clothing, driving a white Toyota pickup truck, Utah license plate C562S.

The last time someone spoke with JayDee was Friday, June 12, in Duchesne.

Anyone who has seen or had contact with JayDee is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 435-738-2015 or Central Dispatch at 435-789-4222 with information about his whereabouts.