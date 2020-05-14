Draper police say autistic teen that walked away from treatment facility has been found

UPDATE 5/14: Police say Bryce Pinsky has been located and returned to the facility.

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Draper are asking for the public’s help in locating an autistic teen who walked away from a treatment facility on Wednesday night.

Police said 16-year-old Bryce Pinsky left a juvenile treatment facility in the area of 11400 South 700 West at 07:30 P.M. He was last seen at 1300 East 12300 South shortly after leaving.

Police said Bryce is autistic but can function at a high level.

He is described as having a short buzz style cut, is 5 foot 3 inches with a thin build and maybe carrying a blanket with several items inside. Bryce was wearing a flannel shirt with a white t-shirt underneath and black pants.



Anyone who sees Bryce is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.