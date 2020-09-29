Amber Alert: Police seeking six-year-old taken by his possibly “dangerous” mother

MILLCREEK (ABC4 News) – Unified Police ramped up their search efforts for a missing six-year-old boy Monday when they issued an Amber Alert for Terran Alexander Butler.

Terran, who lives with his father, was on a court-ordered supervised visit with his mother Emily Jolley Saturday in Millcreek. Police say she somehow eluded that supervisor and left with her son instead of returning him to his father at the appointed time that afternoon.

“He’s very distraught. His son’s missing,” UPD Sergeant Melody Cutler said Monday. “Six-year-old son’s missing. He’s with a woman that shouldn’t have him…She’s had some issues in the past which led the courts to taking away her parental rights.”

Butler is four feet tall and approximately 40 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green and blue t-shirt with black gym shorts and hiking boots.

Emily Jolley is 43 years old, 5’8″ and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police believe the pair are in Emily’s blue 2008 Toyota Prius with Utah license plate E847GT, possibly heading to Washington State where Emily has ties. ABC4 News asked Sgt. Cutler why it took a day and a half to issue the Amber Alert.

“One of the criteria is that we have to prove imminent danger to the child and yesterday we weren’t able to do that,” Sgt. Cutler said. “Through investigation, we’ve learned some other things that we now believe that Emily could be dangerous to Terran so I can’t imagine as a parent that feeling of having my child missing and not knowing where they were.”

On Monday afternoon, ABC4 visited a condo in Millcreek listed as the home address of Emily’s mother and Terran’s grandmother Larain Jolley but there was no answer at the door. Police spoke to her on Sunday but did not get any information on Terran’s whereabouts.

“She was uncooperative, provided us with some false information so she was arrested for obstruction of justice, booked into the Salt Lake County Jail yesterday,” Sgt. Cutler said.

Larain Jolley has since posted bail.

If you’ve seen Terran, Emily, or that blue Prius at any time in the past two days, call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.