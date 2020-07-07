ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Harmony Olson is listed as a missing person, and she was last seen on June 23 around 9 a.m. in downtown of St. George. Police believe that she could still be in the St. George area.

Harmony is described 5’6” tall and 120 pounds with black and pink hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion. She was last seen jeans and a black jacket.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the St. George Police Department at 435-627-4300.