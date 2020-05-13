Skip to content
Utah Missing
Despite high winds, crews continue search for missing teens at Utah Lake
Police ask for help locating a runaway juvenile in St. George
Washington County crews respond to 7 search and rescues in 4 days
Video
West Jordan city asks for help locating missing runaway
Efforts to find missing teens at Utah Lake switching from water to primarily air searches
Video
Missing Washington County man found deceased
Hundreds show up for vigil honoring missing Utah County teens
Video
Vigil planned for teens who went missing at Utah Lake as crews continue to search
Video
Family members try to stay optimistic on day 3 of search for missing teens at Utah Lake
Video
Lori Vallow Daybell’s family believes missing kids are alive
Video
Search for two missing teens at Utah Lake continues
Video
Search and rescue crews continue search for two missing teens at Utah Lake
Video
Kite surfer on Utah Lake at same time as missing teens says ‘swells were at least three to six feet high’
Video
The Justice Files: Missing
Video
31-year-old woman has been missing since mid-March
Trending Stories
Body found in Ogden Canyon, death ruled suspicious
COVID-19 outbreak at Heritage Park Healthcare and Rehabilitative Services
Video
2 more deaths, 188 new COVID-19 cases announced Wednesday
Video
Saddle Fire burning north of Midway grows to 630 acres, juvenile in custody
Video
Police: 4 men arrested in connection to ‘revenge’ home invasion in Utah County
Crew of 150 working to contain fire burning near Midway, 9 homes still evacuated
Utah to move into 1st phase of reopening Friday
Video
Despite high winds, crews continue search for missing teens at Utah Lake
One man dead after hitting the back of a semi stopped to avoid a crash on I-15 in Centerville
Two young girls killed in flash flood near Goblin Valley State Park
Video