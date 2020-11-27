Man with history of DUI’s found passed out behind the wheel at stop sign in Utah County

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man with a history of convictions for DUI was arrested after police find him passed out behind the wheel of his car at a stop sign in Utah County.

According to Lone Peak Police, one of their officers responded to 10400 North and 6000 West in Highland on a report of a man passed out at a stop sign. Once the officer arrived, he located the car, the unconscious driver, and could see a large open can of beer through the window.

Police say after pounding on the window, the driver, identified as Gregory Butler, 45, woke up.

While talking to officers, Butler allegedly grabbed the can of beer and began to drink it, according to police.

When officers tried to conduct a field sobriety test, Butler admitted he couldn’t do one because of his impairment and insisted officers just arrest him and take him to jail.

Butler refused a breathalyzer and a warrant for a blood draw was approved and administered. The results of those tests are still pending.

Butler was booked into the Utah County Jail on one count of third-degree felony DUI, two misdemeanor counts of open container, and one infraction of vehicle obstructing traffic.

A record check shows Butler shows convictions for DUI’s in 2011, 2007, 2006, 2005.