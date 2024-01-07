SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Utah man is currently in Israel among the wreckage of the war, volunteering his time for those he said need it the most — three months after the war began.

Since the beginning of the war, Ron Zamir said he has been looking for ways to help. He has family ties to the country and said he has been told time and time again about the destruction there.

After months of hearing about it, he said “that was enough” and went into action.

“I went down there not to enjoy the sound of artillery and attack helicopters. I went down there to volunteer on an agricultural settlement,” Zamir said.

Small farming villages called “kibbutzim” are in need of help since those who usually tend to the fields are off fighting, Zamir said.

That is where he and dozens of other volunteers from across the world come in. He said this opportunity has also given him a chance to see the devastation of the war firsthand.

“Usually farther back than usual there are artillery units shooting or firing into Gaza. Most of the time you hear drones in the air buzzing,” he said.

He continued, saying he has been able to travel between different locations that are all now abandoned or covered in remnants of what occurred there.

“[I] was able to go into one of the villages that was attacked and partially destroyed on the seventh Kfar Aza,” he said.

Since being there, Zamir said his eyes have been opened to a whole new side of this war. His appreciation for what he has back home in the states has grown, he said.

“And I think when you are in this environment, you realize that … we’re blessed where we live. We’re blessed to live in peace and security,” he said.

Zamir will remain in Israel for a few more days before coming home to Utah. While his visit may have been short, he said he is beyond grateful to have done something to help just a few individuals get back on their feet.