SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for illegally hunting 80 eagles and hawks, some of which were bald and golden eagles.

Authorities say the suspect, Michael Earl Yellow, 56 from Goulding has pleaded guilty to two counts of the unauthorized taking of bald or golden eagles one count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Officials say Yellow killed approximately 80 eagles and hawks, 10 of which were bald or golden eagles.

“Under the federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, it is illegal to take or possess bald or golden eagles, or their parts, dead or alive, without a permit,” court documents say.

Yellow was also ordered to forfeit a .22 caliber rifle, a rifle scope, ammunition, four golden eagle carcasses and other golden/bald eagle remains and feathers. The forfeited items were all discovered in Yellow’s residence, officials say.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. The case was investigated by officers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.