SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As of March 24, Murat Suljovic of Salt Lake City was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison followed by an additional 20 years of supervised release by a U.S. District Court Judge in Utah.

According to police records, the 24-year-old’s crimes date back to 2019 when he attempted to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIS), a designated terrorist organization.

According to the plea agreement, Suljovic admitted to using an online persona to pretend to be an ISIS leader and provide would-be attackers advice on potential targets as well as how to plan their attacks. Suljovic additionally admitted to using this persona to provide a bomb-making tutorial video to someone he believed to be an ISIS member, with the understanding that the video would be used to train and assist the execution of ISIS attacks.

The case was investigated by the FBI and members of its Joint Terrorism Task Force as well as prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carl D. LeSueur and Tyler L. Murray of the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office with the assistance of National Security Division Counterterrorism Section Trial Attorney Michael Dittoe.

“Suljovic provided advice on potential targets, along with providing a bomb-making tutorial video and advice on how to plan an attack, to people he believed were motivated to carry out a terrorist attack on behalf of ISIS,” said United States Attorney Andrea Martinez. “The fact that Suljovic carried out these actions while living in Salt Lake City shows the global reach of terrorist networks and should remind us to stay vigilant against the ongoing fight against terrorist organizations.”

“This case should serve as a reminder that the threat of terrorism is very real, and one we cannot underestimate,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force works around the clock to protect our communities from those intent on causing grave harm.”