UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man who participated in the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol has been officially sentenced.

Charging documents say Willard Jake Peart, 40, of Toquerville, has been sentenced to 14 days of incarceration, three years of probation, 240 hours of community service, 60 days of home electronic monitoring and will be paying $1,000 in restitution and fines.

Authorities say Peart, who is a real estate agent and a married father of five children, drove to Washington D.C. from Utah with his friends to hear then President Donald Trump’s speech at the Capitol rally. He claimed that “he believed that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and described himself as passionate about the country and its freedoms.”

After the rally completed, Peart and his friends walked along Constitution Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue before learning that rioters had breached the Capitol building. Authorities say Peart and his friends decided to walk over to the Capitol building amid the commotion.

After arriving, Peart admitted to urinating on a wall near the southwest Capitol Reflecting Pool before entering the Capitol building. Peart climbed several scaffolding platforms near the inauguration stage to gain access to the entrance along with other rioters.

Court documents say at one point, Peart exclaimed, “Where are the senators?” before chanting the name of Utah Senator Mitt Romney.

Authorities say Peart “proudly photographed himself standing outside of the Capitol” and posted the photo to his personal Facebook account before shuttering the account after meeting with FBI agents.

Surveillance camera footage of Peart inside the Capitol building can be seen here:

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

(Courtesy of the United District Court for the District of Columbia)

Peart was captured on surveillance camera footage entering the building with other rioters and allegedly “removed his jacket and hat, eventually pulling out a red Trump flag and wrapping himself in the flag.”

Authorities say Peart repeatedly refused to leave the Capitol when ordered to do so by officers who were attempting to remove the mob of rioters from the building. Peart later turned himself in to the FBI before a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Charging documents say Peart “knowingly and willfully participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the United States Capitol – a violent attack that forced an interruption of the Congressional certification of the 2020 Electoral College vote count, threatened the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 Presidential election, injured more than one hundred police officers, and resulted in more than 2.7 million dollars in losses.”

Peart was previously charged in April 2021 for knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

He later plead guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol on Wednesday. Peart faces up to six months in prison for the crime.

Peart is one of several Utahns since arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.