Utah man sent to federal prison for possessing a firearm while being the subject of a protective order

ST. GEORGE, UT – A St. George man will spend the next year and a half in federal prison due to possessing a firearm while he was the subject of a protective order.

Rashaan Mamao Matalolo was sentenced last week to one count of possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order.

Matalolo, 25, pleaded guilty back in July before U.S. Magistrate Judge Paul Kohler after admitting he possessed a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol on May 8, 2020. He stated he was aware that the protective order indicated he was not allowed to possess any firearms.

“Cases that allow us to get firearms out of the hands of domestic violence abusers are always a priority. Law enforcement officers around the state are watching for such violations and refer the cases to us. If anyone knows of someone in possession of a firearm while subject to a domestic violence protective order, please reach out to your local police department,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said today.

Matalolo will be on supervised release for 36 months when he is released from prison.

“This is critically important as we work to protect victims of domestic violence during this time of COVID-19. Many stressors are exacerbated during the pandemic, including isolation and financial strain. Victims are in danger if they are isolated with an abuser or fear retaliation if they separate from the abuser,” Huber said. “With these types of prosecutions, we have a valuable tool to help protect victims.”

Matalolo was caught in possession of the firearm after officers with the St. George Police Department made contact with three individuals in the parking lot of the Clarion Suites just after midnight on May 8. Officers said they could smell the odor of marijuana and noticed an underage individual with an open can of beer.

A handgun was holstered on the side of a fanny pack Matalolo was wearing on his hips. As officers attempted to detain them, Matalolo fled on foot. An officer chasing him saw him drop the fanny pack and the firearm on the ground.

Officers found the stolen firearm, which did not contain ammunition, that Matalolo had dropped. Officers also found identification documents belonging to Matalolo inside the fanny pack.

Matalolo was able to escape but was later arrested on May 24 for unrelated drug possession charges. He also faces additional counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, violation of a protective order, and fleeing from police.

Matalolo’s protective order was issued in June 2019 after he was charged with domestic violence assault in May. He was again charged with domestic violence assault in July 2019 and criminal trespassing in October 2019.