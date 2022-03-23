UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man who has been charged on multiple occasions, but never convicted, is now facing child pornography charges.

Jonathan Jareth Soberanis, 27, has now been charged with 21 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Court documents allege Soberanis had multiple images and videos of adults raping children as young as three.

In the most recent case, authorities received tips that videos of child sexual abuse material were being uploaded and distributed by an electronic account owned by Soberanis. Authorities tracked down the account’s IP address to an apartment in Lehi where Soberanis lived.

Arresting documents say, “in observing his body language, he became more nervous, and his eyes became very wide” during the warrant search.

Officials say Soberanis was previously arrested for one incident where he allegedly exposed himself to a 9-year-old boy in a bathroom at The Shops at South Town.

During that incident, Soberanis reportedly asked the boy to ‘come closer’ while his pants were lowered in the boy’s presence, according to arresting documents. The boy’s mother reported him and he was arrested. After that arrest, Soberanis moved to another home in Salt Lake County.

Other previous incidents also occurred in the same neighborhood as Soberanis’ current residence, officials say.

Authorities say the suspect used multiple accounts where he lied about his age and identity. During his recent arrest, officials also found illegal child sexual abuse material on his cellphone.

Soberanis has been arrested in the past for various forms of voyeurism and lewdness involving children in the past including:

In 2018, Soberanis was arrested for allegedly crawling under a dressing room stall at a public recreation center to watch and 8-year-old boy undress

In June 2021, police say he was arrested again for inappropriately touching a 5-year-old boy.

In January 2022, Soberanis was taken into custody after a string of voyeurism offenses allegedly involving him “wearing a disguise” and standing outside of bedroom windows. One of the bedrooms belonged to a 7-year-old boy. Police said Soberanis attempted to communicate with the boy through the window

In all of these cases, a judge ruled Soberanis was not competent to stand trial.

In the latest case, investigators paint Soberanis as a capable man who had the knowledge to create multiple accounts online including using a cloud service provider to store and distribute child pornography. In a court filing, Attorney General’s Office requested Soberanis not be granted bail, writing that the state has no viable method to monitor Soberanis outside of a custodial setting and he victimized multiple children in the community.

He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Court documents also indicate Soberanis is employed at a local mall and is being investigated for a separate offense, where he is accused of having sexual contact with a child in the restroom of the mall.