SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utah man has pleaded guilty to the sexual exploitation of minors in two different states on Wednesday.

The suspect, Landon Germaine, 24, a Woods Cross man, has pleaded guilty to felony interstate coercion and enticement of a minor in Utah. He has also pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation through the production of child pornography in the state of Arkansas.

While investigating, authorities say Germaine sent “graphic sexual photos and videos” to young children through a variety of social media platforms messaging including Kik, Telegram, Periscope, Snapchat, and text messaging.

Upon searching Germaine’s electronic devices, authorities found evidence of Germaine chatting with a number of underage females, with some victims as young as 11 years old.

In his chats, Germaine allegedly “provided specific instructions on what the minors should depict in the photos and videos.” He also repeatedly offered to pay the minors to send him explicit videos.

Multiple agencies investigated the case including Special Agents from the FBI and officers and detectives from the Woods Cross Police Department, the Bentonville Police Department, the Rogers Police Department, and law enforcement officials from 14 additional U.S. judicial districts.

The case is now being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys from the District of Utah, the Western District of Arkansas, and Attorneys from the Department of Justice’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.

Germaine’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5, 2023.