Utah man in custody for allegedly pulling a gun on Rocky Mountain Power employee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pulling a gun on a Rocky Mountain Power employee attempting to shut off his power Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a Rocky Mountain Power employee was sent to a home in the 1700 block of Chicago Street in Salt Lake City with an order to turn off the power.

When the RMP employee arrived, police say the suspect pulled a gun on the employee. Officers say they are unsure if it was an actual handgun or a bb gun.

The employee immediately called 911.

When police arrived, the resident reportedly ran to the backside of the house into a trailer.

Police contacted him by phone, and the suspect eventually came out peacefully and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.



