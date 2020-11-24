Utah man in custody for allegedly pulling a gun on Rocky Mountain Power employee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A suspect is in custody after allegedly pulling a gun on a Rocky Mountain Power employee attempting to shut off his power Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a Rocky Mountain Power employee was sent to a home in the 1700 block of Chicago Street in Salt Lake City with an order to turn off the power.

When the RMP employee arrived, police say the suspect pulled a gun on the employee. Officers say they are unsure if it was an actual handgun or a bb gun.

The employee immediately called 911.

When police arrived, the resident reportedly ran to the backside of the house into a trailer.

Police contacted him by phone, and the suspect eventually came out peacefully and was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics