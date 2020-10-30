Utah man in custody for allegedly pouring hot water on children

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Utah man is in police custody after he allegedly burned two children with hot water.

According to a probable cause statement, 24-year-old Austin Woolsey will be facing two counts of child abuse.

Two children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old were taken to the hospital with second-degree burns on their bodies. Police say the burns were on large portions of their body.

The 2-year-old child had a large burn on his left side, according to a probable cause statement. Police say they noticed that the burn started just under the arm and chest area, dropping down to the torso all the way to the diaper line.

The 3-year-old reportedly had a burn mark on his forehead and on the neck area. Police say the burn mark appears to have been caused by a liquid.

Police say Woosely admitted that he intentionally poured hot water on the children.

Police asked Woosley if he knew what he had done was bad. He responded and said “yes” and added that he “had learned his lesson,” according to a probable cause statement.

When police asked how he had learned his lesson he reportedly said he “felt kinda sad.”

