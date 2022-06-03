CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a Utahn who has sustained a major neck injury and brain damage after crashing his dirt bike in a Cedar City race.

Kade Patten was in sixth place in a Worcs Series dirt biking competition when he crashed on May 28. Patten was life-flighted to St. George Regional Hospital where he will remain while doctors work to help him regain consciousness.

As noted by Brandon Gerber, the creator of the GoFundMe, Patten is the co-owner of MKC Construction and is an intensely hard worker. Gerber knows Patten as a fun-loving guy who puts forth his full effort in everything he does.

In speaking with Patten’s father, he told ABC4 that his son is extremely driven in every aspect of his life.

According to Gerber, both himself and Patten’s family members are “hopeful in Kade’s strength to regain consciousness and are so thankful for any help on his behalf.”