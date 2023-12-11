SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A northern Utah man will spend just over a year in prison for crushing a guinea pig and putting footage of the torture on YouTube.

Samuel Webster, of Farmington, was sentenced Monday to 12 months and a day in prison after pleading guilty in August to animal torture via crushing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah said in a statement.

“The animal torture committed by Mr. Webster was not only illegal but inhumane and cruel,” said U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins, in a statement. “Torture of any kind to an animal is unacceptable. Our office will work with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute all crimes of this nature.”

According to federal prosecutors, Webster admitted to buying the guinea pig from a Farmington pet store in October of 2021 and using the animal in the creation of disturbing videos, the footage of which he uploaded to YouTube with the titles like “Porn” and “Torture is Fun.”

Court documents say the videos showed Webster hurting the guinea pig and sexually abusing it.

Shohini Sinha, special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City FBI, said in a statement that evidence shows that intentional animal cruelty, as exhibited in this case, can be a precursor to other violent crimes.

“We are grateful for the public’s assistance reporting this horrific abuse so law enforcement could put a stop to it and have Mr. Webster face the consequences,” she said.

In 2019, Congress passed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which made animal crushing a federal crime. The legislation expanded upon a 2010 law that banned the creation and distribution of animal crush videos.

Webster was initially indicted in 2022 on nearly two dozen counts related to animal crushing. Court documents said he posted 23 videos of himself torturing guinea pigs and distributed the videos to multiple YouTube accounts.

Aside from prison time, Webster was also sentenced to three years supervised release and a $5,500 fine.