SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A Utahn accused of fatally shooting a man in 2021 has been found guilty of murder.

Salt Lake County Attorney’s Office confirms the suspect, Alex Mendoza (AKA “Baby Alex”), 19, has been found guilty on four counts in the death of Emilio Salazar, 28, from Salt Lake City.

Mendoza has been charged with:

Murder

Felony Discharge with Serious Bodily Injury

Felony Discharge with Bodily Injury

Possession of a Firearm by a Restricted Person

The jury deliberated Mendoza’s case for eight hours before reaching the final verdict.

“This was a tough case,” said Sim Gill, Salt Lake County District Attorney. “Our Office has been working on this case for the better part of a year.”

Mendoza was arrested on Jan. 10, 2021, for the murder of Salazar, who was found shot in the head near 1172 West California Ave. in Salt Lake City on Jan. 9, 2021.

Salazar was transported to a local hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

At the time, police were investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

“I cannot say enough good things about the prosecutors and investigators that handled this case,” said Gill. “The police officers that worked this case and put it together deserve to be commended as well. Alex Mendoza was found guilty in a court of law. Our communities can sleep easier knowing that he has been held accountable.”

Mendoza’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20, 2022.