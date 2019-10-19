Utah man found guilty of attempted child rape, enticing a child

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah County prosecutors say a child predator has been removed from the community.

Alberto Andrade, of Provo, was convicted of attempted rape of a child and enticing a child over the internet.

After hearing one day of evidence, it took a jury about 30 minutes to find Andrade of guilty, according to a statement from the Utah County Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Andrade was arrested on May 17, 2019, in Provo after arranging to meet a person he believed to be a 13-year-old girl for sex. It was as part of an undercover operation targeting child sexual predators organized by the Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force.

Andrade used a dating app to chat with an undercover officer who was posing as a 13-year-old girl. Investigators said Andrade offered to meet up in person and offered to rent a hotel and buy condoms room so that they could have sex.

Prosecutors said officers arranged to meet Andrade at a Provo park. When he arrived at the park that night with condoms, he was arrested.

Andrade was only one of 13 people arrested during the May undercover operation.

Sentencing was scheduled for November 21, 2019, and Andrade faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

