FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified.

Deputies say the fatal incident happened at Foster Reservoir located north of Preston off Highway 34 in Frankin County, Idaho.

Authorities received reports that a man who was riding on a small raft had tipped over about 30 yards off the south shore area. An eyewitness reportedly saw the victim struggling in the water before disappearing.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they initially could not locate the missing man. After multiple agencies and rescue crews joined the search efforts, the man’s body was located around 7:30 p.m.

Officials say volunteers along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Search and Rescue, Franklin County Ambulance, Franklin County Fire District, Idaho Fish and Game, and Preston City Police Department all assisted in the search.

“A big thank you to the organizations listed above and a special thanks to the civilian volunteers that gave of their time and equipment in the rescue effort,” authorities say. “Also, we would like to thank the Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Dive Team, who were enroute to assist in the recovery but were turned around after the victim was recovered. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family and friends on this tragic Sunday afternoon.”