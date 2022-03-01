AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A federal civil rights case has been filed on Tuesday on behalf of a Utah man claiming excessive use of police force during a 2020 arrest.

Court documents have been filed on behalf of Cody Greenland, the man involved in the arrest, that occurred on April 17, 2020. Greenland’s lawyers called the incident a “savage beating” where Greenland feard for his life.

The named defendants include the officers involved, along with the American Fork Police Department.

At the time, police responded to a call by another shopper that Greenland was allegedly breaking into cars in the parking lot.

Court documents say that Greenland was actually waiting for his girlfriend to finish shopping at Target. Greenland was kicked out of his apartment earlier that morning and was carrying a duffel bag, dropping them off next to his girlfriend’s car in the parking lot.

When he tried to open her car door, it was locked. Greenland says he called his girlfriend, but she was not answering her phone. Court documents say Greenland walked to a Dollar Tree next door to purchase snacks before returning to his girlfriend’s car.

Another shopper reported Greenland after observing him looking into the car and attempting to open it.

That’s when police officers spotted Greenland and confronted him.

In a police bodycam video, Greenland is seen holding a drink and a bag of groceries while walking in front of a Target store.

Police are seen surrounding him as he holds his hands up, appearing confused about the officers closing in.

Greenland is seen kneeling down with his arms out as an officer runs at full speed from behind and jump-tackles Greenland. Greenland was unarmed at the time.

Multiple officers are seen wrestling him to the ground while punching him as another officer tases him multiple times.

His face is bloodied after the scuffle. During the incident, Greenland asks, “What am I being arrested for?” and “Why do you hate me?”

The scuffle lasts for a few minutes before Greenland’s hands are placed in cuffs.

The police answered that he didn’t want to comply when they asked him to get onto the ground, to which he argues that he did comply and kneeled onto the ground when asked.

Grounds of unlawful seizure, excessive force, failure to intervene, outrageous and conscience-shocking conduct, state constitutional claims, intentional and/or willful misconduct under Utah State Law, unlawful or deficient, policies, procedures and/or protocols, and failure to train and/or supervise.