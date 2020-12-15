MANTUA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Monday morning, 66-year-old Larry Mangum from Plain City and his dog were ice fishing when they fell into the Mantua Reservoir.

“We got to the victim within 2-3 minutes, we were able to throw a rope to him so he could hold it and we gave him instructions on how to tie himself with the rope,” said Chief Michael Castro, of Mantua City Police Department.

Chief Castro says due to hypothermia, Mangum was struggling to follow instructions, he was in the water for about 20 minutes. Mangum was clipped into a sled which sunk and pulled him into the water.

“As I started to take that apart, the ice gave out, and I went in the water,” said Castro.

Officials were able to pull Mangum and Castro out of the water with a rope. Both Mangum and his dog were brought to the hospital and treated for hypothermia and lacerations.

“Ice fishing is very popular here every year and it’s just the beginning of the season so I’m hoping that this ice freezes over a little thicker, quickly, and we don’t have any more issues,” added Castro.

Chief Castro says snow coverage makes it difficult to tell if the ice is completely frozen over.

“All of this snow on top of it now, you don’t really know what you’re stepping on, it could have possibly been another hole from someone else ice fishing,” he added.

Castro wants to remind ice fishers to check their surroundings before planting a spot on the ice.

“I’m glad that everybody was able to work together and we had a great outcome with something that could have been very tragic,” said Castro.