Utah man drives wrong way on I-84 west in Connecticut, leads police on chase, strikes trooper

by: The Associated Press, WTNH Staff

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested a Utah man after he drove the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southington, led police on a chase, and intentionally struck a trooper, Saturday.

Michael Newman, of Salt Lake City, Utah was charged with assaulting a police officer, driving under the influence, and other crimes.

He’s detained on $150,000 bail pending a court arraignment Monday.

State Police say Newman drove the wrong way on I-84 near Exit 32 at about 2 a.m., Saturday and struck a trooper after police had boxed him in.

According to officers, the trooper was not seriously injured.

It’s not clear if Newman has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

