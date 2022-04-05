PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died after a skiing accident at Park City Mountain Resort on Friday.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says the victim is a 21-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

Authorities say the man was skiing at the resort with his girlfriend and another friend.

Deputies say the group of three had taken the King Con lift to the top and descended down the mountain. When the victim’s friends arrived at the bottom of the run, they waited for the man to join them but he never arrived.

The victim’s girlfriend alerted ski patrol and a search party commenced.

Rescue crews eventually discovered the man at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff/embankment area.

Crews began life-saving measures on the fallen skier. He was airlifted to a local hospital for injury treatment. The details of his injuries have not been released at this time.

Officials were notified by the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office that the skier had died due to his injuries. Authorities say the man’s death “appears to be a tragic skiing accident.” The case has now been forwarded to investigators for follow-up.