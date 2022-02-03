Utah man could face life imprisonment after raping 13-year-old girl

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged with raping a minor and faces up to life in prison.

Court documents show 42-year-old Shawn Michael Smith was found guilty of a first-degree felony rape charge.

Court documents say the incident first happened back in 2003 which remained an unsolved rape case.

Authorities say Smith raped a 13-year-old girl who was staying in the same residence as him. Smith was 23-years-old at the time. The girl was residing with a woman whose two daughters and son-in-law, Smith, were also living with her at the time.

The victim recalls the family heading to the gym one day, when she wanted to head home early. That’s when Smith offered to take her back home.

While back at the residence, Smith locked the doors and suggested engaging in sexual activity with the girl. The girl recalls denying him, but Smith threatened her with a knife before forcing her into a bedroom.

The victim recalls Smith raping her and threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

At the time, the victim reported the crime and a sexual assault examination was completed. DNA swab samples were taken, but officials say technology hindered positive analysis of the seminal fluid to Smith’s blood sample.

“In subsequent years, the sensitivity of DNA testing and available technology greatly improved,” court documents say. “The State of Utah obtained funds allowing for the re-testing of previously tested samples in which a DNA profile was not obtained.”

In 2018, the state crime lab was able to send the swab samples to a forensics service which was entered into a DNA index system. The database was able to positively match the DNA profile to Smith.

Smith is currently held at the Iron County Jail and has been sentenced to five years in prison, but the judge has recommended a life sentence in state prison.