OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested and charged with kidnapping and murdering a missing woman from Alaska on Monday.

The Homer Police Department in Alaska says the suspect is Kirby Foleni Calderwood, 32, from Ogden.

Police say Calderwood has been charged with Kidnapping, First-Degree Murder, Second-Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The missing woman, Anesha “Duffy” Murnane, 38, from Homer, Alaska went missing on Oct. 17, 2019. Security camera footage outside of her apartment was where the woman was last seen.

Local police say they’ve been searching for the woman ever since. Authorities say they’ve received “hundreds of tips” that allowed them to track down and arrest Calderwood. Police say Calderwood moved to Ogden in 2021.

According to Homer News, the missing woman, Murnane, disappeared while she was walking to a doctor’s appointment.

The local outlet says charging documents report Calderwood picked up the woman while she was walking outside and took her to his girlfriend’s home where he sexually assaulted and tortured her before killing her.

According to KDLL 91.9 FM, a local Alaskan public radio station, Murnane was a Montessori teacher who was born and raised in Homer. The station says local community members “came together for an extensive, years-long search, with no results.”

A fundraiser collected $30,000 to build a memorial bench honoring Murnane and other missing people in Alaska.

“We would like to thank everyone who cooperated in this investigation,” says Homer Police. “There were dozens of folks that helped out with initial searches. Many others called in with tips and information and stood by ready to assist us. We would also like to thank the FBI and the Ogden Utah Police Department for all of the help they have provided. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Duffy’s family and all who are touched by this horrible event.”

No further information has been released as the case remains an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking the anyone who may have any information regarding this case to contact the Homer Police Department at (907) 235-3150.