Utah man charged with allegedly defrauding victims out of $1.2M through farm equipment company

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been federally charged for a fraudulent scheme related to his farm equipment company.

Ryan Palmer, 53, of Sanpete County was indicted by a grand jury last December for a fraud scheme involving his company Palmer Equipment LLC.

Palmer has been charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and two counts of money laundering. The indictment alleges that Palmer defrauded 25 victims out of more than $1.2 million dollars in total.

The first count in the indictment alleges that Palmer obtained a loan from Utah Independent Bank for $51,000 by fraudulently representing himself as the owner of a 1985 Allis-Chalmers 8050 tractor, and used it as collateral to obtain the loan.

The second count alleges that Palmer committed wire fraud by accepting a wire transfer from a buyer of equipment for $19,450 into Palmer’s personal credit union account.

The third and fourth counts allege that Palmer committed money laundering by transferring $25,000 obtained through a fraudulently acquired bank loan into a Palmer Equipment checking account, and by transferring $16,000 obtained through the sale of a tractor into Palmer’s personal checking account.

Beginning in 2017, Palmer told his victims’ that he could obtain farm equipment on their behalf. He entered into consignment contracts with his victims to sell them farm equipment and promised to pay the victims the proceeds from the sale of their equipment, court records state.

Palmer allegedly told his victims’ that he could sell them functioning farm equipment that was free and clear of any liens. Palmer instead sold his victims defective equipment and he removed and replaced serial placards on the equipment. He also sold victims farm equipment which he did not own, did not deliver equipment to buyers, and did not pay, or only partially paid proceeds to consignors for equipment they had brought through Palmer.

Some victims said that Palmer blocked consignors equipment by fraudulently stating the equipment was his own and then sold the same equipment as if it was his own.