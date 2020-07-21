Utah man charged for allegedly printing pornographic materials at Walmart for his ‘homies’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Weber County man has been charged for allegedly using a Walmart photo center to print pornographic images he said he was sending to his friends who are locked up.

John Hughes reportedly printed pornographic images at a Walmart on 20th Street and Wall Avenue in Ogden.

Witnesses told police that the girls in the printed images appeared underage, according to a probable cause statement.

Hughes was later found and taken into custody where he was interviewed by police, according to the PC statement.

When interviewed, Hughes told police that he was printing off the pornographic pictures to send to “his homies who were locked up,” according to the PC statement. Huges, however, denied that the pictures were of underage girls.

The probable cause also stated that Hughes committed this offense while on probation or parole and was also in a vehicle that fled from police.