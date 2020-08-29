Utah man charged with child abuse after striking teen with chainsaw

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old Highland man has been charged with felony child abuse after he injured a teen with a chanisaw last week.

According to arresting documents, police were called to the incident on August 21. The caller stated a man, identified as Shawn Underwood, had a chain saw and had injured a female with it.

When police arrived they were told by multiple people, including the victim, that Underwood lunged towards the teen as the circular saw was on, leaving a three-inch incision to the left thigh of the victim.

During an interview with police, Underwood stated he had used the saw to cut the victim’s leg. No reason for the assault was disclosed.

Underwood was booked into the Utah County Jail and was charged on Tuesday with thrid-degree felony child abuse.

Underwood has a long criminal history including drug possession, domestic violence assault, DUI, giving false information to a police officer, burglary and disorderly conduct.