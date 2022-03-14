CARBON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after being found with a bounty of illicit goods including drugs and firearms.

Police say the incident happened on March 7 at the Coke Ovens Camping Ground in East Carbon around 6:48 p.m.

Authorities first reported to the campground for a possible domestic incident involving a verbal argument between the suspect and a female. Deputies with Carbon County Sheriff’s Office and officers with East Carbon Police Department were all involved.

Authorities say a police K-9 had indicated “large amounts” of suspected drugs located inside the suspect’s UTV (an off-roading utility task vehicle). The suspect also had a trailer and a truck that was under suspicion as well.

Upon searching, authorities discovered methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, cash, a scale, and multiple unused syringes inside the UTV. Authorities mentioned the campground has been recently observed as an area with “large amounts of short-term traffic.”

Upon searching the UTV, an assault-style firearm was also discovered along with suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. About 13.8 ounces of methamphetamine was found in the vehicle.

The suspect said he didn’t intend to sell it, instead he claims he was using the drugs to soothe injuries sustained from a car accident. He says he used the accident settlement funds to purchase the illicit drugs.

Inside the suspect’s truck, officers found two more firearms, specifically unloaded shotguns. Large amounts of marijuana were found inside the man’s trailer including a duffle bag filled with individually packaged bags of suspected marijuana weighing a total of eight pounds.

A safe inside the trailer’s living room contained a large amount (about 24 grams) of suspected methamphetamine. About 2.5 pounds of additional marijuana was found in the trailer bedroom along with 7.6 ounces of methamphetamine.

Officers also found multiple bongs and a large mason jar with suspected raw marijuana inside the trailer’s common area.

A large amount of cash was found during the search totaling around $50,000 in a backpack and over $9,000 on the suspect.

The suspect has been previously convicted of a felony offense in Nevada at the time of arrest. He is currently booked at the Carbon County Jail on four charges including knowingly producing/dispensing/manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.