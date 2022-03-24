FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man has been arrested for trying to lure a young girl to engage in sexual relations.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is Ryan Holm, 43.

Authorities say Holm is accused of using a popular social media app to lure a young girl to engage in sexual relations with him. Deputies say the juvenile victim was under the age of 14.

Holm first contacted the victim in December 2021.

During their correspondence, Holm sent pornographic images of himself to the girl and constantly asked the young girl to send him illicit images of herself.

Intercepted messages also revealed Holm requested to meet the girl in Farmington and would describe sexual acts he desired to engage in with her.

Authorities say Holm said he would bring methamphetamine and marijuana to “help relax” the child. When authorities arrested Holm, they found 2.7 grams of methamphetamine and 1.2 grams of marijuana in his possession.

“The Davis County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents and guardians to stay vigilant in actively monitoring their child’s social media accounts. Encourage open dialogue on internet safety,” officials say. “Understand and USE the various social media platforms your child engages in so you have a complete understanding of how they work. Help your child understand their digital footprint and be clear that any photo uploaded to the internet can end up in the wrong hands, even if they believe the photo to be deleted.”

Holm was arrested for enticement of a minor, dealing in harmful materials to a minor, attempted exploitation of a minor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He is currently booked at the Davis County Jail.

“I appreciate the hard work put in by our deputies,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “Swift action to remove this individual from our community means at least one child is safer today.”

Deputies are asking anyone with additional information on this suspect or his potential victims to contact (801) 451-4150.