Utah man arrested for assault, dragging woman through broken glass, police say

Vivian Chow

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and dragging a woman through broken glass.

Sandy Police arrested 32-year-old Tanner Dall on four counts including aggravated assault, kidnapping, committing domestic violence in the presence of a child, and an accident involving property damage.

When police arrived at the scene, they say witnesses saw the victim, a woman, running around the apartment complex looking distressed. Police noticed the woman was covered in “multiple oozing lacerations” across her legs and arms.

The victim says during an altercation, Dall, broke a glass bottle of vodka over her head and dragged her through the broken shards. The victim says she was dragged out of the apartment building and locked outside along with Dall, arresting documents show.

Police reports say the temperatures were below freezing at the time, around 25 degrees, endangering the victim who was “soaking wet.”

Authorities say Dall fled the scene in a car while side-swiping a truck on his way out of the apartment complex.

Dall has been arrested and booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

