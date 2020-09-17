Utah man arrested for allegedly blackmailing and soliciting minor for nude images, sex

LA VERKIN CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A southern Utah man is in custody after police say he solicited a 17-year-old girl for sex and pornography and later blackmailed her when she no longer wanted contact with him.

Marquez Jessup, 27, of La Verkin faces three felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one felony count of sexual extortion, and one felony count of sexual solicitation of a child.

Jessup and the victim, now 18, allegedly met through a friend and began communicating through Snapchat where he first solicited nude images and videos. They later entered a sexual relationship, according to police.

“For some photos and videos, he said he’d pay her $40 and later offered her $400 for a sexual relationship,” La Verkin City Police Chief Benjamin Lee said. “Marquez Jessup is a predator who specifically targeted a vulnerable individual and used technology to his advantage.”

After the initial encounter, police say she felt “very uncomfortable” by the situation and cut off contact. Jessup then allegedly proceeded to post the photos and videos she had already sent him online if she didn’t continue their arrangement.

The victim sought resources online and reported the incident through the FBI, whose task force member contacted La Verkin City police on Aug. 31 regarding the online tip.

The police department’s investigation unit utilized victims services resources from the Washington County Attorney’s Office to interview the victim and receive a full statement on the incident.

Authorities then interviewed Jessup at the police department, obtained a confession, and brought him into custody on Monday.