WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A driver was arrested on Sunday after shooting at another driver during a road rage incident.

Utah Highway Patrol has identified the suspect as 23-year-old Dakota Jace Anderson.

UHP says the shooting happened along the northbound lanes of I-15 in Weber County around 5 p.m.

The victim says they were shot at around three times by the suspect who was driving a white sedan. The victim’s car contained six passengers at the time, two of them were minors.

The victim continued following the driver to exit 362 in Box Elder County. Troopers eventually spotted the suspect driving on 1100 S in Brigham City.

When authorities tried pulling the suspect over, they sped off instead, entering US 91 towards Cache County.

UHP says the suspect reached speeds of over 100 mph during the pursuit.

Officers eventually stopped the driver by spiking their tires. The maneuver caused the driver to lose control and crash their vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the suspect was taken into custody.

Inside the suspect’s car, deputies found a bounty of illicit goods including two handguns, a revolver, an AR-style rifle, a scoped, loaded magazines and ammunition. All guns were also found loaded at the time, says UHP.

There was also drug paraphernalia found inside the car. The suspect admitted to smoking marijuana. Troopers discovered the suspect is a resident of Montana.

The suspect has been arrested on 14 charges including aggravated assault, felony discharge of a firearm, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person and failure to stop or respond at the command of police.