COALVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A 61-year-old Hoytsville man has been arrested regarding a recent hit and run incident followed by a burglary that occurred in Coalville.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of South Main Street on reports of a burglary. The victim was asleep in his rented room which connects to a construction shop when he was awakened by an unknown intruder.

The victim got up to investigate and confronted a middle-aged, white man wearing glasses who appeared to be talking to himself, police said.

The suspect stole a gray-green North Face puffer jacket that belonged to the victim before fleeing the residence on foot, heading northbound.

Law enforcement was able to locate the suspect in front of the Coalville Courthouse. The man was then transported to the Summit County Jail.

Later that night, the suspect’s vehicle was found elsewhere in Coalville where it appeared to be abandoned at the scene of a hit-and-run car crash. The accident caused minor damage to a local business venue.