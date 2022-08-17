JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man accused of randomly shooting at drivers along I-15 in Nov. 2021 has been ordered to stand trial by a judge on Wednesday.

The suspect, Adam Lloyd Gheen, 19, has been charged with five counts of Attempted Murder, a First-Degree Felony and five counts of Criminal Mischief – Human Life, a Class-A Misdemeanor, according to court documents.

Gheen is being accused of firing his gun at five different drivers traveling on I-15 in Juab County on the morning of Nov. 30, 2021.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the vehicles were traveling between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County when they were shot at.

Troopers say the first victim was shot at two different times. One bullet struck the driver’s side door, while the second bullet struck the front fender area.

The second victim was shot at one time. The bullet went through the driver’s side door, shattering the window.

The third victim was shot at one time. The bullet entered the driver’s side window, grazing the driver’s chest, resulting in injury.

The fourth victim was shot at twice. Authorities say the first bullet came in through the driver’s side and struck the driver’s shoulder, passing through and exiting out his back. The second bullet struck a trailer the man was towing at the time. Police say the victim required injury treatment at a local hospital.

The fifth victim was shot at one time, with the bullet striking the rear passenger’s side door.

Gheen is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Sept. 6.