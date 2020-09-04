Utah man, 3 time convicted drug dealer, to spend 7 years in federal prison

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – A West Valley Man pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in Federal court and was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball sentenced Man Tat Le, aka Asian Le, 45, on Wednesday morning.

Le was charged in January after law enforcement officers received information he was selling drugs. Special agents of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI’s Safe Street Task Force then used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Le on Jan. 22.

Le sold the informant approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine.

A West Valley City police officer tried to pull Le over but he sped away, resulting in a 20-minute chase. He was taken into custody in Salt Lake City after officers spiked his tires and he crashed his car.

Le’s was also convicted in 2012 and 2018 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, making this his 3rd conviction.

Federal agents say Le is affiliated with the Oriental Laotian Gang in Utah.

Federal prosecutors say they, along with local law enforcement agencies, have filed 476 gang cases since January 2018.

“Far too many offenders cannot leave their criminal conduct behind and continue to negatively impact the peace and safety of Utah communities. This conviction and prison sentence will ensure a seven-year respite from this offender’s reckless actions that orbit around gang affiliation and drug distribution,” U.S. Attorney John W. Huber said today. “He will be out of our state since there are no federal prisons in Utah, and there is zero chance of parole in the federal system.”

“The public shouldn’t have to deal with violent offenders like Man Tat Le, who repeatedly brought dangerous drugs into our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Paul.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys in the Utah U.S. Attorney’s Office are prosecuting the case. Agents and officers with the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force, Utah SBI, and West Valley City and Salt Lake City police departments are investigating the case.