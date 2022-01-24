Utah Lt. Gov. tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of the leading government voices throughout the pandemic has come down with the virus, her office reports.

According to officials, Utah Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, and as a result, will be taking the week off from her public-facing appearances.

“She is doing well under the circumstances and looks forward to getting back to work as soon as possible,” a statement from Henderson’s office, released on Sunday, reads.

Henderson has spearheaded the state’s ongoing vaccination efforts in addition to other roles throughout Utah’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henderson’s diagnosis marks the latest in a string of government leaders to receive a positive test in recent days. On Friday, state representative Angela Romero announced her illness, followed by fellow representative Mark Strong. State Senate president Stuart Adams has also tested positive, as made known on the first day of the current legislative session.