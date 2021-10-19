New survey ranks Utah locals’ relationship with college students

UTAH (ABC4) – With over 359,000 students enrolling in Utah colleges for the upcoming academic year, college town residents were surveyed on their relationships with college students.

Some locals disapprove of drunk and loud students stumbling on their way back home from bars late at night, while others may not be bothered as much. Utahns had a slightly higher tolerance than the national average according to the study.

Nearly 3,500 locals living near colleges were asked to rank their relationship with college students on a scale of 1-10 (1 being the worst; 10 being the best). Locals in Utah ranked their relationships with students a 7 out of 10, which was higher than the national average of 6 out of 10.

Lower down in the rankings were those who live in college towns in Michigan, such as East Lansing and Charlotte near MSU, who ranked their relationships with college students in the area at 6/10. The worst relationships were found to be among locals who live in North Dakota, such as those living close to Fargo and North Dakota State University, ranking theirs at 5/10.

Nearly 42% of respondents agreed with the statement that “the college experience is synonymous with heavy drinking.” Most parents (44%) expressed their concerns about their child’s alcohol consumption when at college.

More than half of the respondents said they’ve had a bad experience while around drunk college students. On that same note, 1 in 4 respondents believes that colleges should have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to students drinking.