Utah locals can attend Sundance Film Festival for free through new program

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Sundance Film Festival has announced new details about local-only opportunities for the 2022 festival.

As part of its new ‘Local Lens’ program, the festival has planned a selection of free in-person and online screening, ticket discounts, student screenings, and more.

These in-person and online events will welcome new and returning film lovers across the Beehive state with more pliability in how they can participate than ever before.

“With the return of an in-person Festival in Utah, we’re looking forward to not only safely bringing together artists and local audiences but also inviting Utahns to come together online to celebrate storytelling with some special custom perks,” said Tabitha Jackson, Sundance Film Festival director. “Our filmmakers value and enjoy the chance to get to know our local festival community up close and personal. We are delighted that this year it will be possible both in-person and online, giving Utahns a fantastic range of options in how they choose to participate.”

The Local Lens offerings are as follows:

In-person free screenings

For residents in and around Summit and Salt Lake counties, the Sundance Film Festival will offer the following free screenings.

Thursday, Jan. 27:

• Two Summit County screenings at the Park City Library and Redstone theaters

• One Salt Lake County screening at the Grand Theatre

Friday, Jan. 28:

• One Salt Lake County screening at the Grand Theatre

Additionally, there will be two free Best of Fest screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 30, with each venue exhibiting an award-winning fiction and nonfiction feature from the 2022 Festival.

• Two screenings at the Eccles Theatre in Park City

• Two screenings at the Grand Theatre in Salt Lake City

Online free screenings

Utahns from across the state can participate in two free Festival feature film screenings from the comfort of their homes.

• On Saturday, Jan. 22, catch a film during the first weekend of the Festival on the online Festival platform.

• On Saturday, Jan. 29, locals can log back in for a Best of Fest award-winner film.

More details about the specific screenings will be announced in December.