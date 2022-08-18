WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (ABC4) – After nearly two days of being sedated, the Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson, began waking up Wednesday morning.

Oliverson, an outfielder and pitcher for the Snow Canyon Little League, is recovering from a fall off a bunk bed at the Little League World Series. The 12-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital and later airlifted to have immediate surgery on his brain.

According to the family’s Facebook post, Oliverson is now awake and recovering, drinking from a straw and eating spoonfuls of pudding.

The post also shares that Oliverson was asked his name and age by the doctors and could answer them.

Oliverson’s family shares that Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts sent him a video sharing his support which brought tears to Easton’s eyes.

The Snow Canyon Little League, representing the Mountain Region, begins its first-ever Little League World Series Friday after a first-round bye. The team will take on the Southeast Region out of Nolensville, Tennessee at 1 p.m.