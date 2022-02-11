Utah libraries adopt program to help kids manage stress

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new project which will be implemented in libraries across the state is taking steps to teach kids how to effectively manage their emotions during times of heightened stress.

It’s no secret that long-term stress can have physical and mental consequences. To combat these detriments, Utah STEM Action Center partnered with the Utah State Library Division to make it easier for kids to learn about and access stress-coping mechanisms.

According to a press release, the organizations will distribute backpacks dubbed “Hacking Your Brain: The Science of Stress Relief” which will be filled with materials the public can check out from their local library.

The kit’s materials will focus on movement, mindfulness, deep breathing, and creation. The activities were cherry-picked by the STEM Action Center and have all been scientifically proven to lower stress.

Movement activities will incorporate jumping rope, yoga practices, and movement cards. Mindfulness activity cards, journals, feathers, and thinking putty will be provided to practice mindfulness techniques. The book “Breathe Like a Bear” by Kira Willey will be added to the backpack to guide kids through breathing activities. Creation, the stress management technique that focuses on learning a new skill or hobby, will be integrated through the addition of crochet materials and a book titled “Kids Learn to Crochet” by Lucinda Guy.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been a challenging and stressful two years for everyone, including our children,” said Tamara Goetz, Ph.D., Director of the Utah STEM Action Center. “Our goal for this program is to use proven techniques to lower stress and give kids the tools they need to put those techniques into action. The bonus is that they learn some science and have fun.”

A total of 400 of these backpacks will go to libraries throughout Utah, targeting kids ages seven to ten.

To find a library with available backpacks near you, click here.